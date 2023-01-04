Gold rate today: Gold futures gain Rs 397 to Rs 55,927 per 10 gm

New Delhi, Gold price on Wednesday increased by Rs 397 to Rs 55,927 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 397 or 0.71 per cent at Rs 55,927 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 14,350 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.81 per cent higher at USD 1,861.10 per ounce in New York.