Gold Outshined Bitcoin This Month Climbing 6% Higher Amid US Real Estate Slump, Lower CPI Data

This month, gold has outperformed bitcoin after crypto markets shuddered from the recent FTX collapse, and the precious yellow metal climbed 6.12% since the first of November. The U.S. housing market has shown weaknesses and October’s U.S. inflation rate was lower than expected. Analysts believe these economic trends contributed to pushing gold’s price up by 3.81% against the greenback on Nov. 10, 2022, after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published October’s consumer price index (CPI).

So Far Gold’s Market Performance in November Has Outpaced Bitcoin’s

Bitcoin has seen better days as the leading crypto asset is down more than 18% lower than it was during the first of November. A great deal of the crypto asset’s USD losses can be contributed to the FTX collapse and the chaotic aftermath that followed.

An ounce of gold, on the other hand, has risen 6.12% higher than it was trading for on Nov. 1, 2022. On that day, a troy ounce of .999 fine gold’s spot value was 1,647.50 nominal U.S. dollars. Today, the value of an ounce of .999 fine gold is roughly $1,748.49 per unit.

Analysts, gold bugs, and economists are attributing some of gold’s success during the past two weeks to the decline in U.S. real estate sales. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported on Friday that “existing-home sales slumped 5.9% in October.”

“Existing-home sales faded for the ninth month in a row to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.43 million. Sales fell 5.9% from September and 28.4% from one year ago,” the NAR report details. The NAR study further attributes the falling home prices to the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes that have increased the 30-year lending rate a great deal this year.

Most of gold’s rise started on Nov. 1, 2022, and it jumped even higher after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published October’s consumer price index (CPI). The lower inflation rate pushed the price of gold up 3.81% against the U.S. dollar between Nov. 10 through Nov. 13, 2022.

The report also helped bitcoin (BTC) to some degree, as the FTX collapse effect on crypto markets may have been worse if the inflation rate was higher. BTC’s one-hour candle after the CPI report published jumped a great deal higher.

An ounce of .999 fine gold was trading for $1,647 per ounce on Nov. 1, 2022, and today it’s up 6% higher than it was on that date.

On Nov. 10, gold’s price per ounce was coasting along at $1,706 per unit and by Nov. 13, 2022, it was trading for $1,771 an ounce. Frank Cholly, the RJO Futures senior market strategist, told Kitco News that gold may have run up too fast and the precious metal is simply taking a breather.

“Gold got close to $1,800. And now the market is seeing some profit taking. It does appear to be rolling over. I am not ready to get bearish yet. We are taking a breather,” Cholly explained on Friday. However, there is a point where Cholly could get bearish as the RJO Futures senior market strategist remarked:

If gold closes under $1,750, I’d start to get bearish — At $1,725, things turn sour for gold.

Much like bitcoin proponents betting on the Bitcoin halving event to bolster BTC’s prices, gold bugs think the price of gold will be much higher over the next eight years. Traders at primexbt.com believe gold will reach $4,721 per ounce by 2024 and by 2030 the traders predict gold will reach $8,732 per ounce.

Tags in this story

1 ounce of gold, Bitcoin, Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Price, BTC Price, CPI, CPI report, Frank Cholly, FTX collapse, gold, gold price, Gold Prices, inflation rate, Kitco, NAR, National Association of Realtors, Ounce of Gold, Prices of Gold, primexbt.com, primexbt.com traders, Real estate, RJO Futures, troy ounce of .999 fine gold, US Housing, US Inflation, US Real estate

What do you think about gold’s market performance so far this month? Let us know what you think about this subject in the comments section below.

Jamie Redman

Jamie Redman is the News Lead at Bitcoin.com News and a financial tech journalist living in Florida. Redman has been an active member of the cryptocurrency community since 2011. He has a passion for Bitcoin, open-source code, and decentralized applications. Since September 2015, Redman has written more than 6,000 articles for Bitcoin.com News about the disruptive protocols emerging today.



Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.

More Popular NewsIn Case You Missed It

