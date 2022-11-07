Gold gains Rs 81; silver drops Rs 244

Gold price in the national capital gained Rs 81 to Rs 51,201 per 10 grams on Monday, according to Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 51,120 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, dropped Rs 244 to Rs 60,596 per kilogram.

In the international market, gold was trading flat at USD 1,679 per ounce while silver was down at USD 20.74 per ounce.

“MCX Gold is trading flat after spectacular rally on Friday. MCX gold has surpassed the crucial resistance of Rs 50,900 and has been sustaining above it. Comex gold is also trading flat, however, it is on the verge of surpassing last week’s high of USD 1,682 an ounce,” Vinay Rajani, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said.