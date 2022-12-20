Gold gains Rs 38; silver declines Rs 328

Gold price rose Rs 38 to Rs 54,740 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday, according to Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 54,702 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, declined Rs 328 to Rs 67,984 per kilogram.

“Gold price traded steady after inching lower in the earlier session as along with more rate hike expectations, market participants are also focusing on the China’s Covid situation,” Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at , said.

In the international market, gold was trading flat at USD 1,794 per ounce while silver was down at USD 23.13 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded steady in the Asian trading hours. Comex Spot Gold prices are trading flat at USD 1,794 per ounce,” Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said.