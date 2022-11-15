Gold gains Rs 294 to top Rs 53,000 mark; silver climbs Rs 366

Gold rallied by Rs 294 to Rs 53,275 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday amid rise in prices of the metal in international market, according to Securities. In the previous trade, gold had closed at Rs 52,981 per 10 gram.

Silver also climbed Rs 366 to Rs 63,148 per kilogram.

In international market, gold was trading in the green at USD 1,780 per ounce while silver was up at USD 22.14 per ounce.

“Comex gold prices are hovering near three-month highs. Rising US interest rates weighed heavily on metal markets this year, as higher yields on treasuries ramped up the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets,” said Vinay Rajani, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities