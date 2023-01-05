Godrej Properties shares gain 0.11% as Sensex falls

Shares of . traded 0.11 per cent up at Rs 1213.15 at 11:17AM (IST) on Friday, even as BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 264.77 points to 60088.5. The stock had settled at Rs 1211.85 in the previous session.

The stock quoted a 52-week high and 52-week low of Rs 2012.7 and Rs 1130.2, respectively.

As per BSE data, total traded volume on the counter till 11:17AM (IST) stood at 11:17AM shares with turnover at Rs 0.38 crore.

At the prevailing price, the stock trades at 84.28 times its trailing 12-month earnings per share of Rs 14.38 per share and 5.36 times its price-to-book value, the exchange data showed.

A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher share price today because of growth expectations in the future. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

The Beta value of the stock, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.27.

Promoters held 58.48 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 29.94 per cent and DIIs 4.54 per cent.