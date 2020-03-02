GlobalPro Launches GlobalPro Ventures

MIAMI (STL.News) – GlobalPro, an insurance risk and recovery firm, today announced the launch of GlobalPro Ventures, a boutique private investment firm born out of the thriving risk and recovery business, GlobalPro. Recognized for disrupting the insurance claim and adjustment industries, GlobalPro, a family-owned and operated business that has settled over $1 Billion in claims for their clients, represents a notable collection of real estate owners, operators and developers around the world, helping clients recover from all levels of loss.

“We’ve worked tirelessly to collect data and analytics to help our clients to place insurance claims and recover from loss. Our talented staff have consistently returned industry leading results. The advantage our clients have in today’s ever more tough insurance market is obvious. Now, our investors can leverage this information to obtain better than market returns.” – Daniel Odess

GlobalPro Ventures was a natural evolution for GlobalPro Founder & President, Daniel Odess, and partner Matthew Sengsourinh, having witnessed an opportunity to focus on distressed properties and turn them into viable business opportunities by leveraging their expansive network. GlobalPro Ventures melds Odess’ wealth of industry experience and GloblalPro’s unique business model with Sengsourinh’s experience in financial services and asset management.

Utilizing proprietary GlobalPro technology, the team at GlobalPro Ventures is uniquely positioned to identify potential acquisitions in properties that involve a claim which may result in favorable pricing. Whether an investment property has already incurred a loss, or incurs one in the future, GPV will lean on their long-standing relationships with the best architects and contractors in the field to both stabilize and maximize each investment property.

“Leveraging a combined 30 plus years of family experience representing clients as insurance experts along with proprietary technology born out of real time data through the recovery of over $1,000,000,000 in claim awards, GlobalPro Ventures evaluates and acquires real estate by utilizing a unique model not available to most real estate investors.” – Matthew Sengsourinh

The Miami-based company, with a satellite office in New York, will be headed by Daniel Odess and Matthew Sengsourinh. Adding to Odess’ expertise in the insurance industry, Sengsourinh brings over twelve years of experience in Asset Management focused on capital raising and business development. He is a Licensed Public Adjuster and formerly held FINRA Series 7, 63 & 65 licenses. For more information on GlobalPro Ventures, please visit www.getgpv.com.

About GlobalPro:

GlobalPro is multidisciplinary professional firm that helps clients manage the risks to a financial recovery following a loss caused by wind, water, fire, theft or other calamity. Our family owned and operated international business has represented the interests of policyholders and has recovered more than $1 billion globally for our clients. Under the direction of President Daniel B. Odess, an experienced licensed public adjuster and licensed general contractor, our international company headquartered in Miami, Florida with offices in New York, Washington D.C. and Orlando, provides white-glove service to a select clientele in the United States and around the world.