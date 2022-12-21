Global recovery underway, Samvardhana Motherson can rally up to 35%, says Motilal Oswal

Based on its readings that global production recovery is underway, domestic brokerage firm has a ‘buy’ call on Samvardhana Motherson with a target price of Rs 95, which implies an upside of 35% from the current market price of Rs 70 per share.

“The last two to three years had been tough for Motherson as it was adversely impacted by company-specific issues followed by a tough operating environment, resulting in the stock underperforming the NSE Auto Index by 62%/72.5% over 1 year/3 years,” the brokerage firm said.

“However, we believe the worst is behind us and operating performance should start recovering, led by improving supply-side issues and stable costs,” it added.

Motilal further stated that the initial signs of recovery were visible in all the global businesses in 2QFY23. “We expect good growth across global businesses viz SMR (+17% CAGR over FY22-25E), SMP (+11% CAGR), and PKC (+5.6% CAGR), despite factoring in for the impact of commodity cost deflation,” it said.

In Wednesday’s trading session, Samvardhana Motherson was trading nearly 3% higher at Rs 71.50 apiece. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has fallen around 53%.

For the quarter that ended September 30, the company reported net sales of Rs 1,826 crore, up 30% from the year-ago quarter’s revenue of Rs 1,407 crore. The company reported a net profit of Rs 83 crore for the latest quarter.

At a consolidated level, the brokerage estimated the company’s net sales/EBITDA/PAT to register a 10%/21.5%/63% CAGR over FY22-25E.

“The stock trades at reasonable valuations at 17.5x/13.1x FY24E/FY25E consolidated EPS. With high operating leverage, reasonable financial gearing and no risk of EVs, Motherson is our preferred pick in the auto component industry,” Motilal Oswal said while setting a target price of Rs 95 on the stock.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

