Global Indemnity Group Lists on the NYSE

Global Indemnity Group Completes Listing Transfer to the New York Stock Exchange

NEW YORK (STL.News) The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, announced that Global Indemnity Group (NYSE: GBLI) has completed its listing transfer and will begin trading today as an NYSE-listed company.

Global Indemnity Group, a provider of specialty property and casualty coverage, will now be able to leverage all of the advantages of membership in the NYSE community.

These advantages include the Exchange’s unique market model, which combines cutting-edge technology with accountability and human judgment. Membership also brings an unmatched network of CEOs and business leaders, drawn from 2,400 of the world’s largest and most innovative companies, the incomparable brand visibility that stems from an Exchange listing and core investor relations services.

“Moving to the prestigious New York Stock Exchange better aligns us with our peers, allows better market visibility for Global Indemnity, and facilitates a broader shareholder reach,” said Saul A. Fox, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Global Indemnity. “The world-class services provided by the New York Stock Exchange will be integral in delivering on our continued commitment to long-term value for our shareholders. We are excited to call the NYSE home.”

“We are excited to welcome Global Indemnity as the newest member of the NYSE community,” said John Tuttle, Vice Chairman, and Chief Commercial Officer, NYSE Group.

Nearly 300 companies have switched their listings to the NYSE since 2000, representing more than $1 trillion in current market value.