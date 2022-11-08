Global Gambling Market Report 2022: Cloud Gaming & Bitcoin Implementation to Shape Sector Moving Forward – Benzinga

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Gambling Market: Analysis By Product Type (Casino, Lotteries, Gaming Machines, Betting, and Others), By Platform (Landbased, Computer and Mobile), By Region Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The rise in adoption of online gambling via mobile and computers coupled with growing adoption of digital and mobile payments which has made payment procedures easier for users and online players, would impact demand for gambling market in the coming years. The gambling market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.94%, during the forecast period of 2022-2027.Market Segmentation Analysis:By Product Type: The report splits the global gambling market into five components: Casino, Lotteries, Gambling Machines, Betting and Other. Casino segment held around 35% of the market share in 2021. Numerous countries gradually looking to make gambling through casinos a legal activity by bringing under the tax umbrella is one of the major factors that encouraged casino in gambling industry.By Platform: According to the report, the global gambling market is segregated into three algorithms: Landbased, Computer and Mobile. Landbased segment accounted for 85% in the gambling market in 2021, due to the new regulatory acts adopted by many countries paved favorable conditions for the growth of landbased gambling market.By Region: According to this report, the global gambling market can be divided into four major regions: Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific), North America (The US, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe) and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific gambling market enjoyed the market share of around 38% in 2021, primarily owing to an increase in the growth of the urban living standards along with an increase in the growth luxurious gaming options.While the China gambling market held the maximum share in the Asia Pacific market as in general, gambling in China is illegal. Residents of the country can try only one gambling activity, the operator of which is the state itself – the lottery. As for other activities, involving betting, they are held in two gambling zones – Hong Kong and Macau.Market DynamicsGrowth DriversBudding Internet PenetrationHiking Penetration of Smart DevicesGrowing Global PopulationImproving Spending Capability GloballyLegalization of GamblingChallengesLack of Internet Connectivity in Developing CountriesNegative Perceptions on GamblingMarket TrendsPotential of Augmented Reality (AR) Technology in Online GamblingEmergence of Bitcoin GamblingCloud GamingKey Topics Covered:1. Executive Summary 2. Introduction3. Global Market Analysis4. Regional Market Analysis5. Impact of COVID-196. Market Dynamics7. Competitive Landscape8. Company ProfilesCompanies MentionedInternational Game Technology Plc. (IGT)Flutter Entertainment plc.Light & Wonder, Inc. (Formerly Known As Scientific Games Corporation)Galaxy Entertainment GroupCaesars Entertainment, Inc.Las Vegas Sands Corp.888 HoldingsMGM Resorts InternationalWynn ResortsEntain Plc.Evolution Gaming GroupDraftkings Inc.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qdz1zgMedia Contact:Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-gambling-market-report-2022-cloud-gaming–bitcoin-implementation-to-shape-sector-moving-forward-301671988.htmlSOURCE Research and Markets