Global Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market Report 2022-2026 … – Business Wire

The "Global Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cryptocurrency mining hardware market is poised to grow by $9.21 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.75%

The market is driven by the profitability of cryptocurrency mining ventures, growing demand for cryptocurrency-specific hardware, and the rising popularity of mining pools.

This study identifies the profitability of cryptocurrency mining ventures as one of the prime reasons driving the cryptocurrency mining hardware market growth during the next few years.

Also, the growing demand for cryptocurrency-specific hardware and the rising popularity of mining pools will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the cryptocurrency mining hardware market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The cryptocurrency mining hardware market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cryptocurrency mining hardware market vendors.

Also, the cryptocurrency mining hardware market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 ASIC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 GPU – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Russia – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Ireland – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Bitfury Group Ltd.

BitMain Technologies Holding Co.

Bolonminer

Canaan Inc.

Ebang International Holdings Inc.

GMO Internet Inc.

Goldshell

Helium Systems Inc.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

INNOSILICON Technology Ltd.

Intel Corp.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.

NVIDIA Corp.

Riot Blockchain Inc.

Shenzhen Fusionsilicon Semiconductor Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen MicroBT Electronics Technology Co. Ltd

Spondoolies Ltd.

Unruly Technologies Ltd.

