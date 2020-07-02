Glenwood Man David Clay Fowlkes Sentenced To 15 Years In Federal Prison For Being A Felon In Possession Of A Firearm

(STL.News) – David Clay Fowlkes, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, announced that Jacob Anzaldua, age 39, of Glenwood, Arkansas, was sentenced today to 180 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for one count of being a Felon In Possession of a Firearm. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Hot Springs.

On or about May 4, 2018, around 3:00 a.m., Anzaldua broke into the John Pylar’s Home Center located in Glenwood, Arkansas. Anzaldua was captured on surveillance footage and was observed operating a distinct 1998 Ford pick-up truck. On or about May 5, 2018, around 9:00 p.m., a Special Agent with the ASP observed the distinct 1998 Ford pick-up truck, operated by Anzaldua and attempted to stop it. Anzaldua failed to stop the vehicle and fled from the officer. Ultimately, Anzaldua’s vehicle underwent a mechanical failure and came to a stop. Anzaldua was placed under arrest and his vehicle was searched. The search resulted in officers locating a loaded defaced handgun behind the center console.

Anzaldua was indicted by a federal grand jury in August 2019, and entered a guilty plea in October of 2019.

This case was prosecuted as a part of the Department of Justice=s Project Safe Neighborhoods Initiative, which is aimed at reducing gun and gang violence, deterring illegal possession of firearms and improving the safety of residents in the Western District of Arkansas. Participants in the initiative include federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

This case was investigated by the Arkansas State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Fire, Tobacco, and Explosives (ATF). Assistant United States Attorney Bryan Achorn and Special Assistant United States Attorney (SAUSA) Trent Daniels prosecuted the case for the United States.

