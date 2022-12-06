Glencore to accelerate coal mine closures

Glencore expects to shut down 12 coal mines over the next 12 years even as the world’s largest mining company enjoys bumper profits because of high coal prices.The Switzerland-based mining and trading house is among the world’s most profitable coal miners but said on Tuesday that it would accelerate the closure of several mines by 2035 in order to meet its emissions targets.Glencore’s coal business is expected to generate about $16.7bn in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation next year, more than half the company’s total.However, its coal production is expected to be flat between 2022 and 2025, with guidance of roughly 110mn tonnes a year, down from Glencore’s previous estimate.The company will cut its total emissions, including those in its supply chain, by 15 per cent by 2026 and by 50 per cent by 2035 compared with its 2019 baseline.Glencore anticipates a global structural shortage of copper in the coming years, as demand from grid infrastructure outstrips production from copper mines. Over the next eight years, global copper demand will outstrip supply by 50mn tonnes each year, chief executive Gary Nagle said in an investor presentation on Tuesday.To meet this demand Glencore was considering developing the $5.6bn El Pachón copper mine in Argentina, he added. “When the price is there, when the world is screaming for the copper that it needs . . . that is when we will bring on the new supply,” said Nagle. The El Pachón mine will be developed “as the last cab on the rank, if the world needs the copper” after Glencore’s other brownfield copper mines have been fully expanded, he said. The company said that it had the capacity to double its total copper production from 1mn tonnes a year at the moment, to as much as 2mn tonnes a year. During the next three years Glencore expects about $5.6bn in capital expenditure, more than half of which will be spent on sustaining production in its metals division. The company stopped short of disclosing how much it was preparing to spend on reaching its emissions reductions goals.The Newlands and Liddell coal mines in Australia are both expected to close next year, while the Integra mine will operate for a year longer than planned, closing in 2024.Costs for zinc and nickel production are forecast to increase slightly next year, largely because of higher energy costs. Costs for coal and copper production are expected to decline slightly.