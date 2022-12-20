Gleec BTC Acquires Assets of Blocktane Crypto Exchange – U.Today



Vladislav Sopov

Gleec BTC exchange, top-tier cryptocurrency conversion platform, snaps up inactive Brazil exchange Blocktane

The infrastructure and team of inactive cryptocurrency exchange Blocktane (BKT) will be integrated into Gleec BTC, a leading blockchain ecosystem with 100+ trading pairs available.

Gleec BTC acquires Blocktane’s assets

According to the official announcement shared by Gleec BTC, it acquired all operational assets of Blocktane, a major Latin American cryptocurrency exchange. Blocktane is inactive now; meanwhile, it was one of the most popular Web3 services in Brazil.

With this acquisition, Gleec BTC now controls the brand Blocktane and the supply of its core native asset, BKT. Also, Blocktane management will join the Gleec BTC team to oversee marketing and the business and technical development of the Gleec ecosystem in a new country.

As the exchange was of particular importance for the Brazilian crypo scene, this acquisition is designed to highlight Gleec BTC’s bet on expansion in Latin America.

John Willock, former executive chairman of Blocktane, is sure that the expansion of Gleec BTC to Brazill will meet huge demand from local market participants:

We are pleased to partner with Gleec to bring their tool and products to Blocktane’s users in Brazil, and their first entry into that domestic market.

This annoncement is also aligned with Brazil’s own government strategy of cryptocurrency adoption: the country is going to legalize crypto payments by early 2023.

Gleec BTC unveils one-stop ecosystem of crypto products

Launched in 2020, Gleec BTC was initially designed to be a digital wallet. Eventually, it evolved into a cryptocurrency exchange that supports Bitcoin (BTC) and all major altcoins.

Now, Gleec BTC also offers crypto payment tools such as Gleec Pay and Gleec SV. The latter protocol is of paramount importance to El Salvador with its stressed pro-Bitcoin economic strategy.

Gleec SV is widely used by merchants for their digital PoS equipment. Also, Gleec developed and promoted play-to-earn protocol racing game Gleec Racing.

Operations in Brazil are expected to start in a few weeks. The Brazilian Real (BRL) will be added to Gleec BTC’s stack of fiat assets supported.