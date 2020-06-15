Giraldy Guerrero was Arrested for Striking Officer in Dorchester

Giraldy Guerrero Arrested After Driving Scooter Through Active Crime Scene and Striking Officer in Dorchester

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 10:26 PM on Saturday, June 13, 2020, officers made an onsite arrest in the area of 861 Washington Street in Dorchester. While guarding a crime scene in the area of the aforementioned location from a prior incident in which an adult male was transported to the hospital as a result of suffering an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound, officers observed a male driving a moped scooter at an accelerated rate of speed. The male continued toward the active crime scene which extended from Ogden Street to Fuller Street. Marked by multiple rows of neon yellow crime scene tape as well as several police cruisers with their blue lights activated, the scene was completely illuminated to onlookers and passersby. Officers observed the male on the moped, traveling at a high rate of speed, driving directly past a police car with its lights on, and straight through the crime scene tape towards the scene which was being processed by detectives. Multiple officers within and surrounding the scene, protecting the integrity of the evidence, shouted for the male to stop, but he refused and continued directly into the crime scene. The male continued on through additional layers of crime scene tape before he crashed into an officer, lifting him off of the ground causing injury. The suspect fell off of the moped and fled the scene on foot. Officers gave chase and caught up to the suspect in the area of 19 Mora Street where a brief, but violent struggle ensued before officers placed him in custody. The officer who was struck by the suspect was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

Officers arrested Giraldy Guerrero, 19-years-old, of Braintree. Guerrero is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of Assault and Battery by means of a Dangerous Weapon, Assault and Battery on a Police Officer, Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Personal Injury, Resisting Arrest, Trespassing, Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Interfering with a Police Officer, and Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

