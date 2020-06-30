Gilbert Crawley Arrested In June 28 Murder Investigation by LBPD

Long Beach, CA (STL.News) On June 29, 2020, at approximately 4:35 p.m., detectives from the Long Beach Police Department located and arrested 48-year-old Gilbert Crawley from Spokane (WA), during a traffic stop in the 6700 block of Atlantic Avenue.

In response to the violent nature of the June 28, 2020 incident, detectives pursued evidence throughout the night leading to the arrest. Evidence has revealed Crawley and Harris were known to one another and walking side-by-side on Orange Avenue when Crawley opened fire on Harris. The exact motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Crawley was booked into the Long Beach City jail on one count of murder and one count of prohibited possessor in possession of a firearm. He is currently being held on $2,000,000 bail. Detectives anticipate presenting their case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office later this week for filing consideration.

