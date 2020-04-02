Ghanaian National George Owusu-Ansah Pleads Guilty and is Sentenced for Identity Theft

(STL.News) – A Ghanaian national pleaded guilty and was sentenced today in federal court in Bangor for identity theft, U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank announced.

Following the acceptance of his plea, Magistrate Judge John C. Nivison sentenced George Owusu-Ansah, 44, to a time-served sentence of 21 days.

On February 11, 2020, during a traffic stop, Owusu-Ansah presented a New Jersey driver’s license, issued in another person’s name, as his own to a Maine State Police trooper and U.S. Border Patrol agents. He later used the New Jersey driver’s license to travel out of state.

Border Patrol agents later learned Owusu-Ansah’s true identity . On February 16, 2020, agents detained him on immigration-related offenses, including an order of deportation. He was charged federally on March 13, 2020, and went into federal custody on that date.

The U.S. Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations and the Maine State Police investigated the case.

