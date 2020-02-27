Gettysburg Man Craig M. Killmeyer Charged With Receipt And Distribution Of Child Pornography

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Craig M. Killmeyer, age 54, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, was charged on February 24, 2020, in a criminal information with exploitation of minors.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, Killmeyer is alleged to have received and distributed child pornography between December 2017 and December 9, 2018. The one-count information also includes a notice of the Government’s intent to forfeit all images of child pornography and the electronic devices associated with those images.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney James T. Clancy is prosecuting the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

Indictments and Criminal Informations are only allegations. All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.

A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 20 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the Judge is also required to consider and weigh a number of factors, including the nature, circumstances and seriousness of the offense; the history and characteristics of the defendant; and the need to punish the defendant, protect the public and provide for the defendant’s educational, vocational and medical needs. For these reasons, the statutory maximum penalty for the offense is not an accurate indicator of the potential sentence for a specific defendant.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE