Getaround stock bounces over 10% from oversold territory

Joe Corrigan/Getty Images Entertainment Getaround (NYSE:GETR) stock marked a double-digit percentage gain on Tuesday after falling sharply into deep oversold territory. According to Bloomberg data, the stock had fallen to become one of the most oversold stocks on the market as of late, registering a 7.4 on the 14-day Relative Strength Index. The oversold status comes after an over 90% post-SPAC plunge for the stock to close 2022. Piper Sandler also recently assigned a Buy-equivalent rating to the stock, suggesting shares could triple from the 52-week low hit on December 30. “We think Getaround’s car sharing platform is well-suited to an environment characterized by unaffordable cars, cash-strapped consumers, and congested roads,” equity analyst Alex Potter advised clients. Alongside his “Overweight” rating, Potter assigned a $1.50 price target to the stock. Shares rose over 20% at an intraday high to $0.80 on Tuesday before moderating gains slightly. To be sure, Potter advised that the stock is very risky at present. Potter said that he does not expect the company to achieve breakeven cash flow until the mid-2020s and results could remain choppy until that point. “While GETR offers unique exposure to an attractive theme, investors should be aware that the stock is not without risk,” he warned. “ In particular, after raising less than expected in a recent SPAC transaction, we think Getaround will need additional capital in the next 1-2 years. In the meantime, the onus is on management to demonstrate cost discipline, revenue growth, and opex leverage.” Read CEO Sam Zaid’s recent comments provided in an interview for Seeking Alpha.