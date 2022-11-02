Get 5x Verse Tokens in Bitcoin.com Games’ Exclusive Raffle for Players Participating in the Verse Public Sale

Participate in the Verse Public sale and opt into the exclusive raffle on Bitcoin.com Games to get up to $25,000 worth of Verse tokens for free.

Bitcoin.com is launching Verse, a rewards and utility token that will be used across the full range of Bitcoin.com products including the official non-custodial wallet app where users can buy, sell, trade, earn and use crypto. Stake it or use it as collateral, the VERSE token will give its users exclusive access to Bitcoin.com products and services while being traded on the Verse DEX.

Exclusive Raffle on Bitcoin.com Games

Bitcoin.com Games, our premium crypto casino, is offering any player old or new, that is a registered member, a chance to multiply the tokens they purchase in the Verse public sale. All Bitcoin.com Games players that participate in the public sale will be entered into a raffle where 3 lucky participants will win from a prize pool of $50,000 worth of Verse tokens. The first lucky draw will win a 5x multiplier on their Verse purchase and get up to $25,000 in Verse tokens.

How to Participate

Any registered member of the Bitcoin.com Games casino can opt into the promotion before participating in the Verse public sale at getverse.com with any amount of their choice to be eligible for a ticket to the Exclusive Raffle. Players that participate in the VERSE token sale can even get extra entries into the raffle by opting into the promotion and wagering a minimum of $100. Every $100 wagered will also grant an extra ticket for the raffle.



The token sale for VERSE has begun on the 1st of November, 2022 and interested buyers can purchase VERSE using BTC, BCH, ETH, or USDT/USDC.

Find more information on VERSE and the token sale on getverse.com. Participate in the ongoing Exclusive Raffle on Bitcoin.com Games and stand a chance to win up to 5x Verse tokens!

What do you think about Bitcoin.com Game’s Exclusive Raffle? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

This is a promoted post. Learn more on how to reach our audience here. Read the disclaimer below.

