Germany's Scholz: Advocated level playing field for European, Chinese firms

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz campaigned for a level playing field for European and Chinese companies during his trip to China, he told journalists in Beijing on Friday.

He had emphasized in his talks that it was necessary for German and European companies to be able to make investments at eye level with Chinese companies in Europe.

“We strongly believe that there should be a level playing field, that German companies should not experience greater difficulties in China than Chinese companies have in Europe,” Scholz said. “I believe that this will lead to progress in many concrete cases in the near future.”

He added that his motion did not only refer to German companies but to all European companies.