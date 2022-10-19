Germany upsizes 54 billion euros in bonds to use in repo market, help fund energy spending



(Reuters) – Germany’s finance agency said on Wednesday it had increased the size of 18 outstanding bonds by 3 billion euros each to use in the repo market and provide flexibility to cover financing needs arising from the energy crisis.

The increase, 54 billion euros in total, was done for bonds that the agency said were in high demand.

German government bonds, key collateral for investors in the euro zone markets, are short in supply after years of European Central Bank bond purchases, making it difficult for investors to borrow them in the repo market.

The finance agency, which manages Germany’s debt, usually retains a small amount of the bonds it sells on its own books, using them for repo transactions and lending them to investors in return for cash.

The increases will also provide the German government with flexibility to cover financing needs arising from the energy crisis, the finance agency said.

The finance agency can increase such operations to support the smooth functioning of markets and did so earlier this year, when it also upsized a bond in the aftermath of Ukraine’s invasion.