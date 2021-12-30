Germany – The mixed legacy of Angela Merkel

(STL.News) In 2015, as the United States tightened its immigration policies under President Barak Obama, then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel opened Germany to one million refugees.

And while former US President Donald Trump told the world that the coronavirus would fade away as the weather warms up, she told the world – as a mother and a scientist – to take it seriously.

At the same time, Germany’s far-right skyrocketed in popularity during her tenure.

Host Steve Clemons speaks with Kati Marton, author of The Chancellor: The Remarkable Odyssey of Angela Merkel, to find out more about what she leaves behind.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

SOURCE: Al Jazeera News via YouTube