Germany hires banks for 30-year syndicated bond sale – lead managers



© Reuters.



(Reuters) – Germany has hired a number of investment banks for a new syndicated 30-year bond sale on Monday, according to memos from two lead managers seen by Reuters.

The bond, due 15 August 2053, will carry a coupon of 1.8% and “will be launched and priced in the near future, subject to market conditions,” the memos said, a phrase debt management offices usually use a day before a sale.

Germany hired Barclays (LON:), BNP Paribas (EPA:), Deutsche Bank (ETR:), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) and JP Morgan for the sale, the memos said.