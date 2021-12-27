Germany-France bilateral relations: Potential shift in geopolitics

(STL.News) As Chancellor Olaf Scholz steps into Angela Merkel’s shoes, he is expected to shift Germany towards the center-left.

But when it comes to foreign policy Scholz will have to deal with Europe’s other powerhouse, France, headed by President Emmanuel Macron.

The French leader is facing an election next year and has had to move his policies more to the right to accommodate other right-wing contenders.

Al Jazeera’s Jonah Hull reports from Paris, France.

SOURCE: Al Jazeera News via YouTube