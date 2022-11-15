German investor morale posts stronger-than-expected rise – ZEW

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind the skyline of Frankfurt, Germany, July 5, 2022. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) – German investor sentiment saw a stronger-than-expected rise in November on hopes that inflation will fall soon, even though the economic outlook for Germany remains gloomy overall. The ZEW economic research institute said on Tuesday its economic sentiment index rose in November, to -36.7, from -59.2 in October. A Reuters poll had pointed to a November reading of -50.0. “This is likely to be related above all to the hope that inflation rates will fall soon,” said ZEW President Achim Wambach. “In this case, policymakers would not have to hit the brakes on monetary policy as hard and/or for as long as feared.

“However, the economic outlook for the German economy is still clearly negative,” he added. The current conditions index also saw a stronger-than-expected increase in November, rising to -64.5 from -72.2 the previous month. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a reading of -68.4.