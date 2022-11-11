German harmonised inflation +11.6% y/y in October

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A general view of a fruit and vegetable stand on a weekly market in Berlin, Germany, March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European countries, were 11.6% higher year-on-year in October, the Federal Statistical Office said on Friday, confirming preliminary figures.

On a non-harmonised basis, consumer price inflation was also confirmed at 10.4%. The office offers more detailed economic data on its website.