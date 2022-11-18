German government deficit could hit 3.5% in 2023 – Spiegel

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The European Central Bank (ECB) presents the new 50 euro note at the bank’s headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s government deficit could reach as high as 3.5% next year, the Spiegel news magazine reported on Friday citing experts from the Finance Ministry. According to their estimates, the public debt ratio will rise to over 67% in 2023 and remain largely stable in the years following, the report said.