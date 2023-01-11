Georgia Power to delay nuclear plant startup one month due to vibrating pipe

RelaxFoto.de/E+ via Getty Images Southern Co.’s (NYSE:SO) Georgia Power said Wednesday that startup of the Plant Vogtle Unit 3 nuclear power plant will be delayed after pre-operational testing identified a vibrating pipe in the cooling system. Georgia Power said the pipe needs to be braced with additional support, and the vibration is “not a safety issue.” The company said the reactor at the plant is now scheduled to begin generating electricity for the grid in April, after previously providing a startup deadline of March; the delay will add ~$30M to the project’s overall cost. Southern Nuclear Operating Company plans to file a license amendment request with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to help expedite the process. Georgia Power is building Vogtle units 3 and 4, which will be the first new nuclear units built in the U.S. in more than three decades; radioactive fuel was loaded into the third reactor in October.