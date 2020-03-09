Georgia Man James A. Moore Pleads Guilty to Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser announced that James A. Moore, age 32, of Atlanta, Georgia pleaded guilty on March 5, 2020 before U.S. District Court Judge Carl Barbier to one count of failure to register as a sex offender under the federal Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

MOORE faces a maximum term of 10 years in prison and a $250,000.00 fine. He also faces a term of supervised release of between 5 years and life. Judge Barbier set sentencing for June 25, 2020.

U.S. Attorney Strasser praised the work of the United States Marshals Service, the New Orleans Police Department, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Louisiana State Police, and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office of Atlanta, Georgia in this matter. He also extended his thanks to the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office for their assistance. Assistant United States Attorney Spiro G. Latsis is in charge of the prosecution.

