Georgia Man Donald Ray Lockard Indicted for Scheme to Steal Millions from the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated School District

(STL.News) – Donald Ray Lockard, age 66 of Douglasville, GA, made his initial appearance in federal court today in Del Rio on charges in connection with the alleged scheme to steal over $2 million from the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated School District (SFDRCISD), announced U.S. Attorney John F. Bash and FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs, San Antonio Field Office.

A federal grand jury indictment charges Lockard with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and three substantive counts of wire fraud. The indictment alleges that while doing business as DL Investments from August 2019 to February 2020, Lockard stole SFDRCISD funds and used them for his own personal benefit. According to the indictment, co-conspirators sent fraudulent emails to the comptroller of SFDRCISD claiming to be representatives of the financial institution to which SFDRCCISD made bi-annual bond payments. Those fraudulent emails resulted in the diversion of SFDRCISD bond payments to a different financial account established and controlled by Lockard. The indictment specifically identifies three separate fraudulent wire transfers to Lockard’s account on February 12, 2020, totaling $2,013,762.50. The indictment also includes a notice of criminal forfeiture in which the government is seeking to forfeit over $1.5 million seized from Lockard’s bank accounts. Lockard filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on May 10, 2016.

Each count upon conviction calls for up to 20 years in federal prison. Lockard remains on bond. No further court dates have been scheduled.

The FBI is conducting this ongoing investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Banister is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

