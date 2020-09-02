Georgia Lottery partners with Mercedes-Benz for car giveaway

ATLANTA , Georgia (STL.News) The Georgia Lottery has partnered with Mercedes-Benz to offer players chances to win a brand new luxury vehicle. From now until Sept. 27, players can enter non-winning Cash 3 tickets into the Cash 3 Car Giveaway second chance game to win a Mercedes-Benz.

Four weekly drawings will be conducted throughout the promotion.

One winner will be selected to win a Mercedes-Benz 300 GLC SUV each week.

To participate, players must enter non-winning Cash 3 tickets purchased between Aug. 31 and Sept. 27. Tickets can be entered via the Cash 3 Car Giveaway promotion’s website.

The first drawing will be conducted Sept. 8, and the deadline to enter is Sept. 6.

Winners will be selected randomly in each drawing.

Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $22.3 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.9 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.

