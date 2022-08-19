Georgia Governor to Join Community Responders

Gov. Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and DHS call on Georgians to Join Network of Community Responders, Help Meet the Needs of Georgia Families

Atlanta, GA (STL.News) Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, Department of Human Services Commissioner Candice Broce, and Promise686 CEO Andy Cook called on Georgia residents to mobilize and engage in an online platform where generous Georgians can financially support or volunteer their time to meet the needs of vulnerable children. These children, and the families caring for them, face tangible needs such as clothing, cribs, diapers, car seats, laundry assistance, and similar requests.

“The people of Georgia value life at all stages, and Marty and I are urging all who are called and able to serve in this way to get involved in this initiative,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Our ultimate goal is to have Georgians in every county helping serve these specific needs of our most vulnerable.”

“It is always inspiring to see people across our state step up and support their fellow Georgians,” said First Lady Marty Kemp. “We’re excited to see individuals and organizations in every corner of the Peach State do their part to provide the resources families and children in their own communities need to get on their feet and pursue their dreams.”

By partnering with Promise686 and joining the network of responders, supporters gain access to the needs of new parents and can rally their churches and community groups to work together to meet those needs. Through connections established by Promise686, Georgians can proactively ensure that new parents have what they need to welcome a child into the world, keep their family safe and intact, and build a strong foundation for long-term success.

In 2016, the State of Georgia and Promise686 established a partnership network through an online platform called CarePortal to support the needs of vulnerable children and families. To date, the program has served more than 4,400 children in 15 counties across Georgia. Through the support of new partners, the program can grow to serve even more vulnerable children and families across the state. Promise686 is seeking partners in all 159 counties.

“Georgians have an opportunity to practically rally around women with unplanned pregnancies,” said Promise686 CEO Andy Cook. “Small acts of service can go a long way toward securing a vulnerable child’s future. The invitation is to make hope practical by empowering parents.”

Interested individuals and organizations can learn more about enrolling at promise686.org/georgia. DHS and Promise686 will initiate a growth strategy to increase community responders, effective immediately.

About DHS

The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) serves more than 2 million Georgians and employs approximately 8,912 people. With an annual budget of $1.89 billion, DHS delivers a wide range of services that protect and enhance the lives of Georgia’s most vulnerable residents. The Division of Family & Children Services investigates reports of child abuse and neglect and works with caregivers, law enforcement, and judicial partners to ensure the safety of Georgia’s most vulnerable children.

About Promise686

Headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, Promise686 serves across 26 states, impacting approximately 8,000 children each year. Promise686 develops resources and deploys them through local churches to help prevent children from entering foster care, intervene when children do come into care, and connect children to families forever.

Read more news related to Georgia: