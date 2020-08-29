Georgia Governor Kemp to Make Economic Development Announcement

Atlanta, GA (STL.News) On Tuesday, September 1, Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will join local leaders and state officials to make an economic development announcement at Amazon’s new fulfillment center in Gwinnett County.

WHO: Governor Brian P. Kemp; First Lady Marty Kemp; Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson; Rob Packett, Amazon Regional Director of Operations; members of the General Assembly; business leaders; state and local officials.

WHEN: Tuesday, September 1 at 2:30 PM

WHERE: Amazon’s ATL2 Fulfillment Center – 2255 West Park Place Blvd., Stone Mountain, GA 30087

RSVP: All media interested in attending the announcement should contact Tate Mitchell at tate.mitchell@georgia.gov to RSVP by 5 PM on Monday, August 31.