Georgia Governor Kemp Named ‘Top State for Doing Business’ for 7th Consecutive Year

Atlanta, GA (STL.News) Prior to a tour of the new Amazon fulfillment center in Gwinnett County on September 1st, Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Georgia has been named the “Top State for Doing Business” for the seventh year in a row by Area Development. The executive publication’s annual poll of nearly fifty leading site consulting firms from across the U.S. weighs thirteen different factors to make this determination. In addition to Top State, Georgia earned a No. 1 ranking in the category of cooperative and responsive state government.

“This seventh consecutive Top State award is a powerful testament to the fundamental strength of Georgia’s economy, even in these challenging times,” said Governor Kemp. “After all of these years, it’s abundantly clear that Georgia remains the epicenter for job growth, economic development, and investment because of strong, conservative leadership. But make no mistake about it, this ranking is because of the hardworking Georgians who work tirelessly to create opportunities and build success in their communities.”

“From advanced manufacturing to leading-edge cyber innovation, we are proud to work with job creators to secure mutual success and a brighter future for Georgia. Moving forward, we will work around the clock to keep our state government streamlined, responsive, and business-friendly, and there is no doubt this ranking will help to strengthen our economic recovery as we protect the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians,” said Kemp.

“Today’s announcement confirms that our work to lower taxes and ease burdensome regulations is attracting businesses and jobs to Georgia,” said Speaker David Ralston. “Being the best state in the nation for business means more opportunities for our children and grandchildren. It is a designation we are proud to hold and one which we will continue to earn every day. My thanks to our partners in this effort in the public and private sectors. Together, we will keep Georgia the envy of the nation.”

“Georgia began 2020 in its strongest economic position in generations. I am proud that our state continues to be the number one state to do business, and will work to ensure we remain the best place to live, work, and grow,” said Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan. “The leadership of this state dedicates endless time and energy to make certain that Georgia boasts a climate that welcomes companies large and small, whether it’s FinTech, agriculture, or any business imaginable. Georgia is the world’s destination for commerce.”

Area Development’s 2020 Top States for Doing Business results reflect the rankings that states receive based on weighted scores in the following categories: overall cost of doing business, cooperative and responsive state government, favorable regulatory environment, business incentives, workforce development programs, competitive labor environment, speed of permitting, logistics and infrastructure, available real estate, energy availability and costs, site readiness programs, corporate tax environment, and access to capital and projects. Georgia ranked No. 1 in 10 of the thirteen categories and placed in the top five in the other three categories.

“Today, we have just released the results of this year’s survey and are pleased to announce that for a record seventh consecutive year, top consultants have collectively rated Georgia as the ‘No. 1 state to do business’ in our survey,” said Area Development Publisher and President Dennis J. Shea. “Congratulations to Georgia on this outstanding achievement that speaks to the state’s dependability and its relationships with businesses, consultants, and economic development partners.”

“Earning the title of Top State for Doing Business for the seventh year in a row demonstrates Georgia’s consistency in partnering with our business communities for success,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “From our workforce development programs to our strong logistics infrastructure, there truly is no better state to do business than Georgia. A great deal of credit for our state’s economic development success goes to Governor Brian Kemp, Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, Speaker David Ralston, the Georgia General Assembly, and our public and private economic development partners who are helping us keep Georgia on the path to growth.”

This recognition comes on the heels of the Port of Savannah being named the top port for U.S. exports from January through May of this year. Governor Kemp also recently announced a strong start to the first month of fiscal year 2021. Georgia economic development projects attracted roughly $574 million in new investments, and 3,629 new jobs were created in nearly every region of the state in July.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE