Georgia Governor Kemp: Georgia Unemployment at Lowest in State History

Atlanta, GA (STL.News) Monday, the Georgia Department of Labor released the record-breaking November jobs report for the state of Georgia. The unemployment rate hit the lowest percentage in state history, at 3.3%. The total number of jobs in Georgia also set a record high of 4.64 million jobs, and the number of employed Georgians achieved a record high of 4.96 million.

“Thanks to strong, conservative leadership at the State Capitol, Georgia continues to grow and prosper,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “Unemployment rates are at historic lows, workforce participation is at an all-time high, and job creators have Georgia on their minds.

“To keep Georgia the best place to live, work, and raise a family, we must support our small businesses, recruit projects of regional significance to our rural communities, and dismantle criminal street gangs so our families are safe from harm. By working together, we can ensure that Georgia’s best and brightest days are still to come.”

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE