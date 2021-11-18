3.3 C
New York
Saturday, November 20, 2021
spot_img
HomeGeneral
General

Georgia: Darren McCormick Convicted for Distributing Drugs

By Waqar Nawaz
0
160
Georgia: Darren McCormick Convicted for Distributing Drugs

Georgia Resident, Darren J. McCormick Convicted for Distributing Drugs Through the U.S. Mail

VALDOSTA, GA (STL.News) A federal jury convicted a Nashville, Georgia, resident today for attempting to distribute methamphetamine through the U.S. Mail.

Darren J. McCormick, 33, was found guilty of one count possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute following a three-day trial that began on Monday, Nov. 15, before U.S. District Judge Louis Sands.  McCormick faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years up to a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10,000,000 fine.  Sentencing has not been scheduled.

“Darren McCormick’s attempt to receive a significant quantity of methamphetamine through the mail and distribute it into a South Georgia community has been prevented thanks to the efforts of the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office,” said Peter D. Leary, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.  “Repeat drug traffickers who push the deadliest narcotics will be held accountable in the Middle District of Georgia.”

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, a confidential informant (CI) notified law enforcement in early 2020 that McCormick was selling illegal drugs in Berrien County and that he regularly received controlled substances via U.S. Mail with the assistance of other individuals.  Under surveillance, the CI picked up a package with suspected controlled substances at a post office and then picked up McCormick on May 7, 2020.  McCormick was arrested in possession of 217 grams of methamphetamine discovered in the mailed package.  McCormick has a prior federal drug conviction in the Middle District of Georgia.

The case was investigated by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah E. McEwen is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

Previous articleEagle Butte: Joseph Elsey Charged with Assaulting Officer
Next articleJacksonville: Corey McKenzie Sentenced To Entice A Child
Waqar Nawaz
Waqar Nawaz has published content for STL.News for approximately three years. He is dedicated to publishing news released by the US Department of Justice. He actively monitors the web for fresh releases to help keep the public informed.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

7,568FansLike
12,785FollowersFollow
17,262FollowersFollow

Latest Articles

Load more

Our primary objectives are to provide unbiased and timely news stories that we obtain directly from sources. Therefore, we publish news supplied from sources that we believe to be reliable. However, we are NOT journalists and have NOT independently verified the content. Consequently, we recommend that you verify the information contained within.

Contact us: Marty@STLMedia.Agency

© Copyright - STL.News >> States Top Leading News