Georgia AG Carr Commends House and Senate Passage of SB 394 to Help AG Crack Down on Human Trafficking, Elder Exploitation and Medicaid Fraud

ATLANTA, GA (STL.News) Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr commends the Georgia House and Senate passage of SB 394 which will provide the Office of the Attorney General more tools to combat human trafficking, elder exploitation and Medicaid fraud.

“We appreciate those who voted in favor of SB 394, which will help our office better protect victims of child sex trafficking and investigate buyers and traffickers,” said Attorney General Carr. “It will also provide our investigators with more tools to shield older adults from exploitation and recover taxpayer dollars from Medicaid fraud.”

The Office of the Attorney General would like to recognize members of the Georgia House and Senate who helped shepherd this bill through their respective legislative bodies: