George Galloway gives “masterclasses” in how not to look silly on TV after pretending to be a cat on Big Brother

GEORGE Galloway is offering “masterclasses” in how “not to look foolish” on the telly – 15 years after he pretended to be a CAT on Celebrity Big Brother.

The ex Labour and Respect MP left the nation cringing when he writhed around on the floor purring and pretending to lick milk for a task on the show in 2006.

1George Galloway pretends to be a cat on celebrity Big BrotherCredit: Channel 4

The stomach-churning performance was voted the cringiest moment in telly history last year.

But now the Scot, 68, is advertising “masterclasses” on Zoom to leftwing pundits on how to cope with a telly grilling.

An advert posted online by the group – called Not The Andrew Marr Show – reads: “How can left-wing commentators stop being made to look foolish on TV?

“George Galloway offers a masterclass on Sunday morning’s show (10:30am-12:30pm).”

One Westminster insider said: “It’s ridiculous.

“Has any politician looked more ridiculous on national TV than him rolling around pretending to be a cat on Big Brother?

“Maybe this is what Matt Hancock will do now he has left the jungle…”

After quitting politics, Galloway fronted a show on the dodgy Putin propaganda channel Russia Today.

The Kremlin-backed channel was banned earlier this year after the invasion of Ukraine.