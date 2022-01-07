ATLANTA, GA (STL.News) Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC), a leading distributor of automotive and industrial replacement parts, announced today the pricing of an aggregate $1 billion of senior notes, consisting of $500 million of 1.750% senior notes due 2025 issued at a price equal to 99.721% of the face value of the notes, and $500 million of 2.750% senior notes due 2032 issued at a price equal to 98.810% of the face value of the notes. The offering is expected to settle on January 10, 2022, and the closing of the offering is subject to customary closing conditions. GPC intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay a portion of the outstanding indebtedness under GPC’s unsecured revolving credit facility incurred to finance a significant portion of the GPC’s recent acquisition of Kaman Distribution Group.

GPC is offering the senior notes pursuant to its shelf registration statement filed with the SEC on October 23, 2020, as supplemented by a preliminary prospectus supplement filed with the SEC on January 6, 2022. Prospective investors should read the prospectus in that registration statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement and other documents GPC has filed with the SEC for more complete information about GPC and this offering. The documents are available for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained by contacting the joint book-running managers by calling J.P. Morgan Securities LLC toll-free at (866) 803-9204 or Truist Securities, Inc. toll-free at (800) 685-4786.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offer or sale of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the related registration statement.