Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

ATLANTA, GA (STL.News) Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) announced today its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s common stock.

A regular quarterly cash dividend of eighty-nine and one-half cents ($0.895) per share

The dividend is payable July 1, 2022

To shareholders of record June 3, 2022

About Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC)

Founded in 1928, Genuine Parts Company is a global service organization engaged in distributing automotive and industrial replacement parts. The Company’s Automotive Parts Group distributes automotive replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, and Portugal. In addition, the Company’s Industrial Parts Group distributes industrial replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Australasia. The Company serves its global customers from an extensive network of more than 10,000 locations in 17 countries and has approximately 53,000 employees.

