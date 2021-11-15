5.2 C
Monday, November 15, 2021
Genuine Parts Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of .815

By Marty Smith
ATLANTA, GA (STL.News) Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) announced today its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of eighty-one and one-half cents ($0.815) per share on the Company’s common stock.

The dividend is payable on January 4, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 3, 2021.

About Genuine Parts Company

Founded in 1928, Genuine Parts Company is a global service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts.  The Company’s Automotive Parts Group distributes automotive replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium.  The Company’s Industrial Parts Group distributes industrial replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Australasia. In total, the Company serves its global customers from an extensive network of more than 10,000 locations in 15 countries.  Genuine Parts Company had 2020 revenues of $16.5 billion.

Previous articleSEC – Daniel R. Gregus Named Director of Chicago Office
