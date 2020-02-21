Genuine Parts Company Announces Officer Changes

Company Expands Several Key Roles

ATLANTA, GA (STL.News) Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) announced today several corporate officer changes.

Lisa K. Hamilton was promoted to Senior Vice President, Total Rewards, and Vickie S. Smith was promoted to Senior Vice President, Employee Experience. Ms. Hamilton, a 24-year veteran of the Company, has served as Vice President, Benefits, for the last seven years and has overseen the Company’s health, welfare, retirement and wellbeing programs. In her new role, Lisa will also have responsibility for compensation, providing for a cohesive Total Rewards Program. Ms. Smith has been with the Company for 18 years and previously served as Vice President, Employee Relations. Vickie is responsible for the Company’s efforts in areas such as talent management, HR compliance and communications and organizational development. In her expanded role, she will also lead our HR operations.

The Company also announced today that Christopher T. Galla, who has served the Company for 15 years, was appointed Vice President and General Counsel, having served as Vice President and Assistant General Counsel for the last five years. As General Counsel, Mr. Galla will have responsibility for all legal matters as well as an expanded role in risk management and employment matters.

Additionally, Jennifer L. Ellis was named Vice President, Compliance and Corporate Secretary. Ms. Ellis has served the Company for six years as Associate Counsel and the last five years as Corporate Secretary and has been instrumental in her work with the board of directors, shareholder engagement and proxy and other SEC filings. In her new position, she will have an expanded role with compliance and environmental, social and governance matters.

Finally, it was announced that Murray “Tripper” Briggs has joined the Company as Vice President, Strategic Business Transformation. Mr. Briggs has significant experience in strategic business development and analytics and will work with the Transformation Office to develop, prioritize and lead transformation initiatives to accelerate profitable growth and operational productivity.

Paul Donahue, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Genuine Parts Company, commented, “Each of these talented individuals is well deserving of their new and expanded roles. Lisa, Vickie, Chris and Jennifer have proven their value to the Company in their years at GPC, and we are confident that Tripper is the right person for his new role in our Transformation Office. These officers provide us with the experience and expertise to further strengthen our corporate leadership team, and we know they will do an outstanding job for us. We look forward to their future contributions to the Company.”