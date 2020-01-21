Genuine Parts Company Announces 4th Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

ATLANTA, GA (STL.News) Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) plans to release Fourth Quarter Earnings on February 19, 2020. Management will also conduct a conference call on this date at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. The public may access the call on the Company’s website, www.genpt.com, by clicking “Investors,” or by dialing (877) 407-0789. The conference ID is 13698286. If you are unable to participate during the call, a replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website or toll-free at (844) 512-2921, ID 13698286, two hours after the completion of the conference call until 12:00 a.m. Eastern time on March 4, 2020.