Genovese Crime Family Member Frank Giovinco Sentenced To Four Years In Prison For Racketeering Offenses

(STL.News) – Audrey Strauss, the Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that Frank Giovinco was sentenced yesterday to 48 months in prison for extortion conspiracy and participating in a racketeering conspiracy in connection with the Genovese Crime Family’s control of two local chapters of a labor union. GIOVINCO was convicted on December 3, 2019, following a six-day trial before U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff, who also sentenced GIOVINCO.

Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said: “For years, Frank Giovinco, as a member of the Genovese Crime Family, instilled fear in victims and perpetrated kickback schemes to tighten the Family’s stranglehold over two labor unions. For committing these crimes, Giovinco will now spend four years in prison.”

According to the Indictment, evidence admitted at trial, court filings, and statements made in open court:

La Cosa Nostra, also known as the “Mob” or the “Mafia,” operates through entities known as “Families.” The largest of the families operating in the New York City area is the Genovese Crime Family. In the early 1990s, GIOVINCO was inserted by the Genovese Crime Family into a scheme to control the waste carting industry in New York City, and as far back as the late-1990s, GIOVINCO was a member of the Genovese Crime Family.

In more recent years, and continuing until 2017, GIOVINCO conspired with other members and associates of the Genovese Crime Family to commit a wide range of crimes to enrich themselves and the Genovese Crime Family, including multiple acts of extortion, honest services fraud, and bribery. GIOVINCO’s activity for the Genovese Crime Family was centered on two local chapters (the “Unions”) of a labor union. GIOVINCO participated in a host of schemes designed to manipulate and siphon money from the Unions for the benefit of the Genovese Crime Family. Among other things, GIOVINCO extorted a financial adviser (the “Adviser”) and a labor union official (“Official-1”) for a cut of commissions made from union investments. Audio recordings captured GIOVINCO planning to “rattle the cage” of a victim, and to have another victim’s “feet held to the fire.” When Official-1 failed to pay the commissions demanded by GIOVINCO and other members of the Genovese Crime Family, Official-1’s life was threatened by GIOVINCO and his co-conspirators. GIOVINCO further plotted to profit from union investments by paying kickbacks to Official-1 and others, in exchange for a cut of future commissions. GIOVINCO also participated in the long-running extortion of a union president (“Official-2”) for annual tribute payments of more than $10,000, and sought a job at the union for the purpose of exerting control over Official-1 on the Genovese Crime Family’s behalf, and threatening to replace Official-1.

