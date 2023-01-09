Genesco guides for Q4 comparable sales to be up 3%

Diego Thomazini Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) released a guidance update ahead of the retailer’s appearance at the ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida on Monday. For Q4, Genesco (GCO) said comparable sales, including both stores and direct sales, increased by 3%. Same store sales decreased 2% and sales for the company’s e-commerce businesses increased 22% on a comparable basis for that period. Comparable sales for the period were down 2% for the Journeys Group business, while rising 18% for the Schuh Group business. The Johnston & Murphy business saw a 15% jump in comparable sales. GCO noted that while Q4 sales are trending towards the higher-end of projections, more than expected shipping and warehouse expense is pressuring gross margins and December store performance in the U.S. has resulted in store expense deleverage. Full-year adjusted EPS is expected to be at the low end of the most recent range of $5.50 to $5.90. CEO update: “We are pleased with our 3% comparable sales increase fourth quarter-to-date given the external challenges facing elements of our business this holiday season. Our multi-divisional, multi-channel operating model allowed us to capitalize on the strength at Schuh and Johnston & Murphy, along with robust gains in our online business, to offset lower than expected results at Journeys due primarily to a highly promotional selling environment and weaker store traffic.”