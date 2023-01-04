Gemini COO Noah Perlman Leaves Winklevoss's Crypto Exchange – Bloomberg

Gemini Trust Co. Chief Operating Officer Noah Perlman has left the cryptocurrency firm founded by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss as it seeks to navigate the recent turmoil in digital-asset markets, according to a person familiar with the matter. Perlman joined Gemini in 2019 as chief compliance officer. Prior to that, he worked at Morgan Stanley. Perlman’s LinkedIn profile says he was in the COO role until January 2023. He declined to comment. Gemini officials didn’t return multiple requests for comment.