GE Renewable Energy Brings Two More Wind Farms to Life in Turkey

Istanbul (STL.News) GE Renewable Energy announces today that it has completed the installation and commissioning of the 53 MW Kirazli and 32 MW Meryem wind farms in Turkey. These two wind farms are part of a bigger order made a year ago with Turkerler and RT Enerjito supply five wind farms. In total, the five onshore wind farms (Kirazli, Meryem, Sile, Pamukova and Mahmut Sevket) feature forty-nine of GE’s 3 MW onshore wind turbines, with a total capacity of 158 MW will provide renewable energy to the region, powering the equivalent of 183,000 homes.

The Kirazli wind farm installation presented significant technical challenges as the site is located at the top of a hill and at the end of a narrow, winding 20-kilometer rural road crossing farms and villages.

Ramazan TAS, Chairman of the Board of RT Enerji and Kazım TURKER, Chairman of the Board of Turkerler stated in their joint statement; “As RT-Turkerler joint venture, resulting synergy emerged in our work together with GE’s headquarters and Turkey team is pleasing for our company. With this synergy, we are commissioning Meryem & Kirazlı wind power plants. On the other hand, our portfolio of 158 MW, including these two projects, benefits from tariff guarantee (plus local content incentive). GE is not only a supplier for us, but also a solution partner in this meaningful journey.”

GE locally produced the blades at its LM Wind Power’s wind turbines blades manufacturing site in Bergama, Izmir, Turkey, which has more than 450 employees.

Manar Al-Moneef, Onshore Wind MENAT CEO, GE Renewable Energy, said: “With a more than 1.2 GW installed base and 500 wind turbines installed in Turkey, we are thrilled to be bringing new wind energy projects to life and additional renewable energy to Turkey. 2020 is a very important year for the Turkish wind industry given the Feed-In-Tariff in place and we are proud to take part of this momentum, together with Turkerler and RT Enerji.”