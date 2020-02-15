GE Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend

BOSTON, MA (STL.News) The Board of Directors of GE (NYSE:GE) Friday declared a $0.01 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable April 27, 2020 to share-owners of record at the close of business on March 9, 2020. The ex-dividend date is March 6, 2020.

About GE

GE (NYSE:GE) drives the world forward by tackling its biggest challenges. By combining world-class engineering with software and analytics, GE helps the world work more efficiently, reliably, and safely. For more than 125 years, GE has invented the future of industry, and today it leads new paradigms in additive manufacturing, materials science, and data analytics. GE people are global, diverse, and dedicated, operating with the highest integrity and passion to fulfill GE’s mission and deliver for our customers.