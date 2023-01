What once looked like an insurmountable discount plaguing the world’s biggest Bitcoin fund is starting to shrink as some speculators see an end in sight for Barry Silbert’s woes.The $10.9 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (ticker GBTC) surged nearly 12% on Monday, outpacing a 1.3% rise in the cryptocurrency itself. That narrowed the fund’s discount to its underlying Bitcoin holdings to roughly 39%, versus a nadir of 49% reached in mid-December.